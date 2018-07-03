Discover
Pop & Pac
Melbourne, Australia
Monroe Cafe
Graphic Design
Typography
Branding
Brand identity for one of Melbourne, Australia's best and most beautiful new cafes.
Published:
Branding and Graphic Design by Pop & Pac + Interiors by DKO Architecture + Photography (Interiors) by Tom Blackford + Photography (Collateral) Mark Lobo
Thank You!
Plumage Salon
by:
Pop & Pac
Graphic Design
164
656
Sarah Reid & Others
by:
Pop & Pac
Branding
1553
18610
Featured On:
2/28/2018
Workshop Bros
by:
Pop & Pac
Graphic Design
2878
35269
Featured On:
8/16/2017
Middletown Cafe
by:
Pop & Pac
Branding
2934
42368
Featured On:
8/1/2017
Huxtaburger
by:
Pop & Pac
Branding
7050
64296
Featured On:
7/20/2017
Brand identity for one of Melbourne, Australia's best and most beautiful new cafes.
Credits
Pop & Pac
Melbourne, Australia
Tags
cafe
Melbourne
pink
silver foil
emboss
Coffee
coffee cups
typography
font design
