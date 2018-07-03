Pop & Pac
Melbourne, Australia
Message
Message
Monroe Cafe
7980
960
31
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Brand identity for one of Melbourne, Australia's best and most beautiful new cafes.
    Published:
Branding and Graphic Design by Pop & Pac + Interiors by DKO Architecture + Photography (Interiors) by Tom Blackford + Photography (Collateral) Mark Lobo
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.