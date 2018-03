About

Illustrations for cover and articles in Uttryck, a magazine for teachers of arts and crafts published by the Swedish Teachers Union. The theme of… Read More

Illustrations for cover and articles in Uttryck, a magazine for teachers of arts and crafts published by the Swedish Teachers Union. The theme of this issue was the widening of historical perspectives on arts, crafts and music, and to include the stories of other people than just white privileged men. Read Less

Published: