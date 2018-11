Museu da Cidade

The City Museum is, by itself, a foreign body to the city of Porto, since it occupies some of the most noble places of the City through a cultural network that spreads through the urban network. However, many of its spaces go unnoticed to its inhabitants and this was the conceptual starting point for the development of its image.





It urged the creation of a language of its own, adjusted to each space, and that simplified its communication as a whole, thus having a more consistent presence in a city that is now a mandatory crossing point. It is intended that the brand represents an opening space, an almost literal representation of a door opening, an opening to the city so necessary for the brand.





The logo conveys the unification of the spaces as a whole, distinguished only by its signature, being a simple way to demonstrate, in parallel, the union and the singularity of each space. In its applications, it is intended to make a breakthrough of the brand, using it as the central point of the graphic pieces with photographic support of the works present in the Museums and with a pre-established color code for each space.





Thus, the City Museum emerges as a space for debate and learning of the cultural history of the city, a perfect synergy between the city and its spaces. A museum open to the city. A Museum of many Museums!