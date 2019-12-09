Discover
welcome to the playground
Alina Bohoru
Featured In
Behance.net
9/12/2019
instagram
welcome to the playground
237
1,260
8
Published:
December 20th, 2018
Alina Bohoru
Mamma Spring
Alina Bohoru
55
387
Featured In
Student Show
2/18/2019
Featured In
Illustration
3/4/2019
District40 Editorial
Alina Bohoru
755
5,846
Various Illustrations 2018
Alina Bohoru
152
657
Jungle Cat
Alina Bohoru
230
1,245
The wild baby rhino
Alina Bohoru
325
2,356
Birds of a feather
Alina Bohoru
532
2,947
The Tamer
Alina Bohoru
336
1,796
Ioana
Alina Bohoru
109
983
Featured In
Photoshop
3/20/2017
Featured In
Student Show
3/21/2017
Featured In
Illustration
5/17/2018
Slips n Trips
Alina Bohoru
1,671
9,059
Featured In
Illustration
9/20/2016
Tilda
Alina Bohoru
1,024
5,579
Owners
Alina Bohoru
Bucharest, Romania
welcome to the playground
237
1,260
8
Published:
December 20th 2018
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Creative Fields
Illustration
Animation
Character Design
ILLUSTRATION
animation
Playground
Character
design
Cartoons
tools
Playful
frame by frame
Patterns
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.