Porsche - Encounter

From the start of the project we wanted to meticulously craft, design and art direct each of the elements. Our goal was to make the project entirely computer-generated and yet, entirely photo-real.





We used satellite photography for the airfield and a scanned body for the pilot, using both as a physically accurate base. Different lighting and atmospheric combinations wer e explored to visualize the overall feeling and mood.





We spent a crazy amount of time perfecting the smallest details on the vehicle; from reflections on the body curves, to the texture of the paint, to the light bulbs inside the taillights. We perfect every step in order to push the boundaries of the automotive CGI.











