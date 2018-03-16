TNSC – São Carlos Season 2017–18





We wanted the programme book to be an interesting journey of different moments and rhythms, and above all, a standpoint of the new direction the communication is taking. We've chosen a slim format to create an elegant environment for the information, but went for a super glossy paper on the cover with huge typography for a bold first impact – definitely not what the São Carlos audience was used to. The Swiss binding allowed us to create the next element of surprise with a beautiful photograph printed on the inside of the flaps. Only after this initial shock can the reader go through its contents.





This season is about pushing the level for the in-house audience but also bringing some of the performances on tour through different theatres in Portugal, which made us decide to edit the contents sequence in order for this to be naturally understood. The programme itself starts with an introductory text to the season by the artistic director, followed by a visual introduction of São Carlos' empty room, printed in black over a shiny silver background, setting the stage for the next section – the Opera (Lyrical Season) programme. All seven operas follow the same structure and slow pace – a title page, a spread for the synopsis and credits list, and another double page with a photograph that creates visual context of the atmosphere of each piece, rather than a direct interpretation of the action.





Next comes the Symphonic season, and the programme and synopsis for the classical concerts – most of them outside of São Carlos –, which naturally makes the next section another visual navigation through the rooms of all the touring venues, again printed on black over a silver background.





The smaller programme sections come after it – Community, Chamber Music, OSP with the National Ballet Company, Young Portuguese Composers and Guided Tours. Following the season's guideline to highlight the composers, we also wanted to bring some attention to the performers, which lead us to create a section with all the conductors and musicians names from the National Symphonic Orchestra and São Carlos Choir. A map of the room, the tickets pricing table and a chronological calendar of the season compose the final section and become the end point for this journey.











