Studio-Takeuma ♘
Kyoto, Japan
Work | INVITATION
Illustration
Graphic Design
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
2/25/2018
Work | INVITATION
Illustration
Graphic Design
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
2/25/2018
Illustration for invitation & gift card of lunar new year client : Saks Fifth Avenue
Published:
invitation & gift card Illustration of lunar new year for Saks Fifth Avenue
Studio-Takeuma ♘
Kyoto, Japan
Sketch | travel at NY
by:
Studio-Takeuma ♘
Illustration
99
440
Work | A to Z
by:
Studio-Takeuma ♘
Illustration
124
750
My Jungle Adventure
Multiple Owners
by:
VICTION VICTION
by:
viction:ary .
by:
Studio-Takeuma ♘
Illustration
213
1430
Work | GEORGIA
by:
Studio-Takeuma ♘
Illustration
193
1042
Typography | The Death
by:
Studio-Takeuma ♘
Illustration
371
1321
Basic Info
Illustration for invitation & gift card of lunar new year client : Saks Fifth Avenue
Published:
Credits
Studio-Takeuma ♘
Kyoto, Japan
Tags
animal
ILLUSTRATION
dog
年賀状
Studio-Takeuma
zodiac
Invitation
card
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
