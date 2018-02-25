Studio-Takeuma ♘
Kyoto, Japan
INVITATION
    Illustration for invitation & gift card of lunar new year client : Saks Fifth Avenue
invitation & gift card Illustration of lunar new year for Saks Fifth Avenue
 
