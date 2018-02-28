Yukai Du
London, United Kingdom
The Atlantic - The Possibility Report
T H E   A T L A N T I C  
R E :   T H I N K   O R I G I N A L

T H E   P O S S I B I L I T Y   R E P O R T   
I L L U S T R A T I O N S

Four illustrations accompany the articles and 
two sets of infographic illustrations for 
the Possibility Report Issue 6 of the Atlantic.
https://www.theatlantic.com/sponsored/vmware-2017/the-possibility-report/1401/
 

A R T I C A L   0 1  –  Flying for the Farm
A R T I C A L   0 2  –  Taking “Smart” to the Country
A R T I C A L   0 3  –  The Automated Gardens of Eden
A R T I C A L   0 4  –  Feeding the Hungry with Data Science





I N F O G R A P H I C   I M A G E S   0 1  –  Next to Be Hacked? Your Dinner
'As we add our kitchens, restaurants, and other food systems to the Internet of Things, 
our reliance on cybersecurity continues to grow.'







I N F O G R A P H I C   I M A G E S   0 2  –  What’s in Your Burger? Lots of Water, It Turns Out
'For the amount of water needed to produce one pound of beef, 135 people could take a shower. 
At a time of severe water scarcity, technology is creating better ways for you to get your protein.'




