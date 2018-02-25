Discover
Danny Jones
San Francisco, CA, USA
Ya Boiii
Photography
Art Direction
Digital Art
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
2/25/2018
Maxon Cinema 4D
Danny Jones
San Francisco, CA, USA
Ya Boiii
Photography
Art Direction
Digital Art
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
2/25/2018
Maxon Cinema 4D
Exploring the space of lenses and refraction in 3D based off some portraits of myself. Photography by Melanie Riccardi melaniericcardi.com
Danny Jones
San Francisco, CA, USA
Exploring the space of lenses and refraction in 3D based off some portraits of myself. Photography by Melanie Riccardi melaniericcardi.com
Danny Jones
San Francisco, CA, USA
Tags
3D
c4d
portrait
big eye
glass
refraction
octane
Photography
Tools Used
Maxon Cinema 4D
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
