Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Particle (Gao Yang)
Beijing, China
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
C L A S S I C . typeface
Graphic Design
Industrial Design
Illustration
11197
1867
108
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
3/1/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Particle (Gao Yang)
Beijing, China
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
C L A S S I C . typeface
Graphic Design
Industrial Design
Illustration
11197
1867
108
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
3/1/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
After modeling some Braun's products for practice, I'd like to do something more creative, so I designed these letters with this retro, modern an…
Read More
After modeling some Braun's products for practice, I'd like to do something more creative, so I designed these letters with this retro, modern and Braun-like style.
Read Less
Published:
Thanks.
Follow me on
Dribbble
&
Instagram
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Particle (Gao Yang)
Beijing, China
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
C L A S S I C .
by:
Particle (Gao Yang)
Graphic Design
1308
9174
Yi Sheng Studio Branding Design
by:
Particle (Gao Yang)
Branding
244
1408
Impermanence 无常
by:
Particle (Gao Yang)
Motion Graphics
310
2193
Featured On:
5/30/2017
Launch Screens Design
by:
Particle (Gao Yang)
Graphic Design
365
3264
MedClipper App Design
by:
Particle (Gao Yang)
Interaction Design
257
2034
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
After modeling some Braun's products for practice, I'd like to do something more creative, so I designed these letters with this retro, modern and Braun-like style.
Published:
Credits
Particle (Gao Yang)
Beijing, China
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
design
braun
type
letter
typography
3D
modern
industry
Render
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.