Particle (Gao Yang)
Beijing, China
Message
Message
C L A S S I C . typeface
11197
1867
108
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    After modeling some Braun's products for practice, I'd like to do something more creative, so I designed these letters with this retro, modern an… Read More
    After modeling some Braun's products for practice, I'd like to do something more creative, so I designed these letters with this retro, modern and Braun-like style. Read Less
    Published:





Thanks.

Follow me on Dribbble & Instagram

Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.