Six N. Five
Barcelona, Spain
Future is Urban
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Interior Design
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
2/24/2018
Future is Urban
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Interior Design
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
2/24/2018
About
About
We have created five room sets to bring life the key colour and interior design trends for 2018/19 explored in the Heimtextil Trend Book.
Published:
Six N. Five
Barcelona, Spain
Aesthetifacts
Multiple Owners
by:
Six N. Five
by:
Diego Flores Diapolo
by:
Ezequiel Pini
Art Direction
2440
25201
Featured On:
11/22/2017
Co-Existe
Multiple Owners
by:
Six N. Five
by:
Ezequiel Pini
by:
Cody Cobb
Art Direction
1497
17229
Featured On:
11/11/2017
Selection by Fedrigoni
Multiple Owners
by:
Six N. Five
by:
Diego Flores Diapolo
Art Direction
1586
19008
Featured On:
9/22/2017
Exploring Spaces of Tomorrow x SPACE10
Multiple Owners
by:
Six N. Five
by:
Diego Flores Diapolo
by:
Sebastian Baptista
Animation
1050
18559
Featured On:
8/24/2017
McCann Milan
Multiple Owners
by:
Six N. Five
by:
Pedro Veneziano
Art Direction
1881
24976
Featured On:
8/1/2017
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
Basic Info
We have created five room sets to bring life the key colour and interior design trends for 2018/19 explored in the Heimtextil Trend Book.
Published:
Credits
Six N. Five
Barcelona, Spain
Tags
art
HEIMTEXTIL
textil
fabric
cloth
Interior
colour
color
trend
CGI
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
