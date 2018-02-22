Fabian Oefner
Zurich, Switzerland
Explosion Collages
Explosion Collages

The Explosion Collages are an ongoing project, in which Oefner examines our perception of reality through photography. Each work depicts a portrait photograph being torn apart by a gunshot. What seems to be a genuine image of an ephemeral moment is in fact just an illusion: The artist creates these works by capturing thousands of fragments of the original print and diligently arranging them into a new piece. Oefner`s meticulous precision ultimately results into a hyperrealistic illusion, that shows a a real, yet non-existing moment in time. 

Today, where most photographs only exist in a digital realm, Oefner returns to the photograph as a physical object. The projectile piercing through the print transforms a two-dimensional image into a three-dimensional object in space. The original subject of the photograph, the portrait remains visible, while at the same time, the kinetic energy of the bullet transforms it into a new piece of art.
Explosion Collage No. 01 (Kafka)
Explosion Collage No. 02 (Warhol)
Explosion Collage No. 03 (Brancusi)
Explosion Collage No. 02 (Ekberg)
Explosion Collage No. 02 (von Karajan)
Explosion Collage No. 02 (Oppenheimer)
Each one of the Explosion Collages starts with a hand-drawn sketch, of what the final image will look like. For selecting the right source image for his work, Oefner collects and searches through dozens of books to find a suitable portrait.
Oefner starts tearing apart the print to create the thousands of fragments which he uses to create the final image.
Piece No. 01 out of 1200 pieces is being photographed. After all images have been captured, the artist starts composing the final image on the computer.
