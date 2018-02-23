Bureau Oberhaeuser
Hamburg, Germany
BYTON APP
Behance.net
    Electric car company BYTON just launched their stunning BYTON Concept Car at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. Along with presenting the car, BYTON released… Read More
    Electric car company BYTON just launched their stunning BYTON Concept Car at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. Along with presenting the car, BYTON released their official app. We had the pleasure to design this app in collaboration with innovationpunks Munich. The app features news, stories, videos, livestreams and other content surrounding the BYTON Brand. You can sign up for a VIP account to get exclusive insights from BYTON, participate in live discussions, or join in other keynote events. You can also configure your future BYTON using the car visualizer and reserve your BYTON. Read Less
BUREAU OBERHAEUSER



