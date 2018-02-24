About

A warm, humble space filled in quirky illustrations and yellow colours. Out of The Blue! is a bistro located in west Surabaya offers up a moderately priced simple meals in a modest environment. When first stepping into the bistro, visitors will be greeted by a massive clockwork installation of the logo to represent the whole concept of the identity as well as the iconic (dancing) 'Vitruvian Cat' assembled on the VIP Room. The logo symbolize Out of The Blue's main storyline, To Eat + See + Discover + Love. All the bizzare keygraphic illustrations, anagrammatic collaterals and stationeries are designed to create the Out of The Blue's brand storyline of "Secret Society" that will also be shared as a gift and merchandise. Read Less

