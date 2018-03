About

Danai Gurira for ROGUE Magazine Issue #8. Video Production: TRIBE FEDERATION (tribefederation.com/) Directors: Benjo Arwas & Colby Koch DP: Chri… Read More

Danai Gurira for ROGUE Magazine Issue #8. Video Production: TRIBE FEDERATION (tribefederation.com/) Directors: Benjo Arwas & Colby Koch DP: Chris Koch Stills Photography: Benjo Arwas (benjoarwas.com) Styling: Jordan Grossman Makeup: Agostina @ Xclusive Artists Nails: Chelsea King @ Celestine Agency Music: PLEASE - HOY LA Shot at Benjo Arwas Studio, Los Angeles, 2018 Read Less

Published: