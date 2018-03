Dix pile - Branding

Dix pile is a company that provides exclusive financial analysis and advice to pharmacists. The company helps pharmacists become better entrepreneurs through cutting-edge and up-to-date methods. Figure has been mandated to develop a contemporary, upscale and sober visual identity. An identity that stands out entirely from the image of traditional accountants. Our solution was to design communication tools by combining codes from finance to those of pharmacy and thus make the brand attractive for pharmacists. The rigid symbols express the rigor of Dix pile while the various possible combinations in their use reflect the flexibility and dynamism of the company. This system of signs shows the importance for Dix pile to believe that there are several possible paths to achieve the same result.