Enisaurus
Valencia, Spain
Wizardly Animals
Illustration
    At the beginning, when I drew the tiger (first one below), I had no idea that I would make a collection of 6 characters after that. I was motivat…
    At the beginning, when I drew the tiger (first one below), I had no idea that I would make a collection of 6 characters after that. I was motivated by two main factors: it was challenging for me to draw animals with this kind of simplicity level (everyone knows his/her limitations and illustration skills), so when I discovered myself finishing the character that I had in mind, it was so satisfying and motivating that pushed me to keep trying with other animals. The other reason was that I wanted to force myself to draw more, spending more time sketching and composing than I usually do. You have to get out of your comfort zone sometimes to find out what you are capable of.
At the beginning, when I drew the tiger (first one below), I had no idea that I would make a collection of 6 characters after that. I was motivated by two main factors: it was challenging for me to draw animals with this kind of simplicity level (everyone knows his/her limitations and illustration skills), so when I discovered myself finishing the character that I had in mind, it was so satisfying and motivating that pushed me to keep trying with other animals. The other reason was that I wanted to force myself to draw more, spending more time sketching and composing than I usually do.
 
You have to get out of your comfort zone sometimes to find out what you are capable of.

I hope you like them, folks!










Thanks for watching!
Thank You!
