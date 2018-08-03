Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Lucas Wakamatsu
Bauru, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Underflow
Illustration
Digital Art
4113
365
24
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
3/8/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Lucas Wakamatsu
Bauru, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Underflow
Illustration
Digital Art
4113
365
24
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
3/8/2018
Add to Collection
Contact me:
lucaswaka@gmail.com
Exploring 2D compositions inspired by great 3D artists.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Lucas Wakamatsu
Bauru, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Anxiety
by:
Lucas Wakamatsu
Illustration
890
6646
Featured On:
12/9/2017
Editorials 2015 - 2016
by:
Lucas Wakamatsu
Graphic Design
3039
27720
Featured On:
12/23/2017
Randomix 3
by:
Lucas Wakamatsu
Illustration
1972
19041
Featured On:
12/16/2017
Poster - It
by:
Lucas Wakamatsu
Graphic Design
951
6963
Featured On:
5/27/2017
Socks - Character Design
by:
Lucas Wakamatsu
Illustration
2613
25809
Featured On:
12/21/2016
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Lucas Wakamatsu
Bauru, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.