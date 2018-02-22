Discover
Isabel Lea
Leeds, United Kingdom
Playtype AW16 Collection
Graphic Design
Art Direction
Typography
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
2/22/2018
Playtype AW16 Collection
Graphic Design
Art Direction
Typography
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
2/22/2018
Playtype AW15 Collection of Typography Products
Published:
PLAYTYPE Collection AW16
As part of my internship with PLTY Products in Copenhagen, I helped design products and art direct the photo-shoot for the AW16 Work/Play themed typography collection.
Photography by Michael Rygaard.
Basic Info
Playtype AW15 Collection of Typography Products
Published:
