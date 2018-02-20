Snow Beach is a film production company based in Los Angeles, led by Executive Producer Matt Zolly and co-founder R.J. Sanchez. The company represents a roster of top directors, including Amos Leblanc, Brendan Vaughan, Christine Yuan and Sherif Alabede. Renowned for their music videos, Snow Beach works with artists like Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Pusha T and The Weeknd. They also produce commercial work for clients like Adidas, Dazed and Hypebeast.





Snow Beach commissioned Lundgren+Lindqvist to undertake a complete redesign of their visual identity, including the design of a new logotype, typographic system, stationery set and the design and development of a new website.





Taking cues from Snow Beach’s own work, which is often set in dystopian urban environments, the new identity was built around a bold colour scheme with a bright red paired with pitch black and silver chrome. With a deconstructed typographic system, we break up words into fragments, which are intersected by geographical abbreviations and numbers, creating a coded language.





The new wordmark, with its slightly distorted letterforms, is designed to echo the type of D.I.Y. signage and branding that has become the voice of the modern urban environment. A marque, which in equal parts is a snowflake and an asterisk, is used both as a building block in the deconstructed typographic compositions and as menu icon on the website. A supplementary marque, abstracting the initial letters 'S' and 'B' is used sparsely throughout the identity.





The stationery is printed in black and silver on red Plike paper, which has a rubber feel to it and is completely resistant to water. The black text is coated in a high gloss overprint-varnish smelling like burned rubber, alluding to the frequent use of spinning sports-cars in Snow Beach’s videos.





The website features selected stills from the videos in black and white multiplied against its red background. Upon hover, a carousel of stills gives the visitor a quick overview of the video, which can be viewed in full in the single case view, reached by clicking the video. The videos can both be sorted according to type, and by Director. The categories and other menu items are integrated into a dense and bold masthead, which is collapsed into the Snow Beach asterisk icon as the user scrolls down the site.





