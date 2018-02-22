Sixteen big cats

About

Within this project I gathered illustrations intended for different social initiatives: thanks to them the Amur Tigers Help Center can tell about the problems of animals saving. Some of the illustrations were made for the Amur Tigers Help Center Annual Report, the other ones - for different advertising campaigns & for the project that will be launched in 2018. This is rather important experience - to take part in such a large people community & help to spread the information about keeping the animals alive and safe. Hope you’ll like this project. Thank you for your attention & interest! Read Less

