Sixteen big cats
    Published:
Illustration for the annual report
Within this project I gathered illustrations intended for different social initiatives: thanks to them the "Amur Tigers Center" can tell about the problems of  animals saving. 
Some of the illustrations were made for the "Amur Tiger Center" Annual Report, 
the other ones  for different advertising campaigns & for the project that will be launched in 2018. This is rather important experience to take part in such a large people community & help to spread the information about keeping the animals alive and safe. Hope you’ll like this project. Thank you for your attention & interest!
Illustration for the annual report
Illustration for advertising banner
Illustration for advertising banner
Illustration for street art
Illustration for advertising banner
Illustration for sponsorship and custody
Illustration for the annual report
Illustration for sponsorship and custody
Illustration for the annual report
Thank You!
