EIDOS – A transmedia project

In current times, image production more and more develops to be an artificial process of manipulation and post-production. It is coined by the aspiration to produce something that could be described as the longing for hyper-perfection. “As a result”, as Sophie König writes in her introductory essay to the book EIDOS (which can be bought here) , “the glossy and highly processed images often make their object unrecognizable as it loses its familiar context.”

‍

With the work EIDOS, Tobias Faisst captures the complex interrelationships between human, technology and nature, while continuing to challenge and blur the lines between them. Through a lens of said hyper-perfection, operating at the interface between photography and computer-generated image, his photographs ultimately call into question the production and perception of reality. As Sophie König points out: “The existence of rendered pictures, and our knowledge of their possibility, ultimately makes us doubt reality itself. To the point, where we are unable to distinguish whether we are looking at a photograph or an image created by a computer.”

‍

EIDOS manifests itself as a digital space that overcomes the given limitations and linearity of a book. The pictures are made accessible in a way that is inherently anchored in the virtual realm and that adds a three-dimensional layer to Tobias Faisst’s photography. By choosing to present EIDOS as a book and digital experience, the work’s main topic is mirrored in its outlets.





‍