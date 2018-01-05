Andrés Gallardo Albajar
Tallinn, Estonia
Message
Message
Korean Schooling
1675
236
29
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Personal project shot at schools from Seoul and Busan. February and March 2018. This is probably one of the projects I'm more happy about. When I… Read More
    Personal project shot at schools from Seoul and Busan. February and March 2018. This is probably one of the projects I'm more happy about. When I got to know I'd be visiting South Korea I made a big list of places and architecture I wanted to visit. But I'd never expect I would end up making series of Korean schools. It all started by accident, when I got a little lost in Seoul and ended up in the playground of a school. I got fascinated by their pastel colors, their trees, the symmetries, and symbols like the clocks, the national flag and the alphabet I don't understand. Read Less
    Published:
Thank you all!

Limited edition prints available. Please, contact at hello@andresgallardo.photography
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.