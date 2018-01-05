Korean Schooling

About

Personal project shot at schools from Seoul and Busan. February and March 2018. This is probably one of the projects I'm more happy about. When I… Read More

Personal project shot at schools from Seoul and Busan. February and March 2018. This is probably one of the projects I'm more happy about. When I got to know I'd be visiting South Korea I made a big list of places and architecture I wanted to visit. But I'd never expect I would end up making series of Korean schools. It all started by accident, when I got a little lost in Seoul and ended up in the playground of a school. I got fascinated by their pastel colors, their trees, the symmetries, and symbols like the clocks, the national flag and the alphabet I don't understand. Read Less

Published: