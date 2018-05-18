Digital Thinkers Conf.

______
The friends of AWWWWARDS called us again, this time it was for the complete creation of the image & identity of the event, both for the web, by the hand of the ADORATORY guys, and for the offline image of the event, print and editorial. The concept of these two conferences, Berlin and San Francisco, was DIGITAL THINKERS. We took care of materializing that concept with an explosion of colors and geometric shapes, making a wink to the banding effect that we have suffered so much digital designers with gradients.
Awwwards Conferences & Prizes is a recognition of the effort, talent and innovation of the biggest professionals to create unique, innovative and beautiful websites that allow the internet to continue being a magical channel with infinite possibilities for art, knowledge and communication.
Direction, Animation & Design
TA\VO Studio
Social Media Loops
Fernando Tendero
Music & Sound design
ECHOLAB
Client
AWWWARDS
Social Media Loops Animation
Loops Animation Assets
Event Opener
Process Reel
Early image concepts
STYLEFRAMES
KEYVISUALS
