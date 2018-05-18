Digital Thinkers Conf.

About

The friends of AWWWWARDS called us again, this time it was for the complete creation of the image & identity of the event, both for the web, by the hand of the ADORATORY guys, and for the offline image of the event, print and editorial. The concept of these two conferences, Berlin and San Francisco, was DIGITAL THINKERS. We took care of materializing that concept with an explosion of colors and geometric shapes, making a wink to the banding effect that we have suffered so much digital designers with gradients. Read Less

