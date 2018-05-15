Relics is a collection of artworks imagining future artifacts.
It's also the first series for "Glimmerings" – a new site dedicated to high qual… Read More
It's also the first series for "Glimmerings" – a new site dedicated to high quality wallpapers for your smart phone. Check it out at http://glimmerings.gallery
