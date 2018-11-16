



Archives. Journal of Architecture #1

Flores&Prats

04.2017







Archives is a new architecture magazine published twice a year. Each new issue is dedicated to a unique architect or architectural office.

We tried to give identity to the magazine through its material quality as an object: papers of the covers, printing methods and forms of construction. The goal was to design the magazine without "overdesigning" it; just a typographical cover, like a dossier, and changes in the kind of paper and printing method according to the concepts of the work of the specific architect. Absence of complex compositions in the interior: one page, one content.

The images are edited and sequenced as if the magazine was actually a photobook. The binding, with two different covers and cold glue, helps the magazine to lays flat once opened.



