desescribir —
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Message
Message
Archives. Journal of Architecture #1
1317
177
7
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection

Archives. Journal of Architecture #1
Flores&Prats
04.2017

Archives is a new architecture magazine published twice a year. Each new issue is dedicated to a unique architect or architectural office.
We tried to give identity to the magazine through its material quality as an object: papers of the covers, printing methods and forms of construction. The goal was to design the magazine without "overdesigning" it; just a typographical cover, like a dossier, and changes in the kind of paper and printing method according to the concepts of the work of the specific architect. Absence of complex compositions in the interior: one page, one content.
The images are edited and sequenced as if the magazine was actually a photobook. The binding, with two different covers and cold glue, helps the magazine to lays flat once opened.


Publisher: CSC
archives-journal.com
ISBN: 978-84-697-2560-3
ISSN: 2530-7274
Editors: Carlos Quintáns Eiras, Juan Rodríguez
Editorial Board: Francisco Mangado, Carlos Quintáns Eiras, Juan Rodríguez
Design & Layout: desescribir
Photos: Juan Rodríguez
Printing: Alva
Binding: Legatoria
Typeface: FF Real
Paper stock: Symbol Tatami 115 g. / Woodstock Green 110 & 260 g.

Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.