Where is my home Exhibition

About

Design and multimedia for the House-museum of Marina Tsvetaeva exhibition. The exhibition about the poet, analyst and philosopher of the language is compositionally and scenographically based on the apex work of Tsvetaeva's poetic path — „the Poem of the Air". In the poem, realized as a transition from the present to the posthumous future, Tsvetaeva describes the lifting of the soul from the earth through several stages: Earth-radiation — Earth-repentance — Earth-radiation — Earth-cutting. Following the stages of the poem, the exhibition space also changes, consistently getting rid of sound, color and light.

