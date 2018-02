Invisibilia, NPR's radio program and podcast that fuses storytelling with science, came to us with their very first animation assignment. The story of a woman who's hand has a mind of its own. We paired the unpredictability of Karen's experience with an unpredictable visual style.

-------

CREDITS

Client: NPR | Invisibiliax

Directed by Giant Ant

Producer: Teresa Toews

Creative Direction: Jay Grandin

Storyboard: Sitji Chou

Art Direction: Rafael Mayani

Illustration: Rafael Mayani, Marion Bordeyne, Sitji Chou

Animation: Diego Maclean, Sitji Chou, Conor Whelan, Whitney Lam,

Clean up: Marion Bordeyne, Whitney Lam, Diego Maclean, Sitji Chou, Conor Whelan