Well over a year ago, I had the opportunity to create illustrations of 4 "key moments" from the Jurassic franchise. The ask was to create illustrations that were single-color, yet true to form and somewhat realistic. Ty Mattson, creative director on the project, did some great sketches to build the overall composition. There wasn't exact photographic reference for any of these, and two didn't have any photographic reference at all (since Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom hadn't yet come out). So I had to create much of this from scratch, using a few pieces of concept art from Universal — and whatever images I could scrounge up on Google — to help give me an idea what the characters and dinosaurs looked like. ​​​​​​​





Client: Universal

Creative Director: Ty Mattson (Mattson Creative)

Sketches: Ty Mattson

Illustrations: Russ Gray.