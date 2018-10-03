Kuri Huang
Stray Birds（group1）
    Some illustrations from my portfolio for graduation. hemed with Stray Birds of Indian poet Tagore. Each picture is accompanied by a short verse. … Read More
    Some illustrations from my portfolio for graduation. hemed with Stray Birds of Indian poet Tagore. Each picture is accompanied by a short verse. Verse for the first picture is I feel the beauty, dark night, like that of the loved woman when she has put out the lamp. The second one is The flaming fire warns me off by its own glow. Save me from the dying embers hidden under ashes. The third is Silence will carry your voice like the nest that holds the sleeping birds. The fourth is Let me think that there is one among those stars that guides my life through the dark unknow. The fifth is The sun has his simple rode of light. The clouds are decked with gorgeousness. The sixth is Let life be beautiful like summer flowers And Death like autumn leaves. And the last one is The mist, like love plays upon the heart of the hill and bring out surprises of beauty Read Less
