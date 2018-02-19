Forma & Co
Barcelona, Spain
Message
Message
El Mercat del Born — El Born CCM
4027
470
23
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Book collection for El Born CCM
    Published:



El Mercat del Born — El Born CCM

El Born CCM commissioned us to design a book collection about its past, once one of Barcelona’s most important markets. 45 years after its closure, this books (and exhibition) aim to reactivate El Born’s collective memory.

Both books focus on El Born’s market. The first one, written by Ramon Graus, is about its singular architecture. The second one, by Manel Guàrdia & José Luis Oyón, talks about its memories, influence, workers, etc.



The architecture book had more variety of contents, allowing us to focus on different elements, such as illustration, infographics, interviews, etc.


Due to its nature, the second book had a more photographic approach. Our main concern was to let the materials shine without losing the connection between the two books.



+ info: http://www.forma.co
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram


Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.