





El Mercat del Born — El Born CCM





El Born CCM commissioned us to design a book collection about its past, once one of Barcelona’s most important markets. 45 years after its closure, this books (and exhibition ) aim to reactivate El Born’s collective memory.





Both books focus on El Born’s market. The first one, written by Ramon Graus, is about its singular architecture. The second one, by Manel Guàrdia & José Luis Oyón, talks about its memories, influence, workers, etc.







