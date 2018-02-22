Multiple Owners
AIM Creative Studios Porto, Portugal
HomemBala Animation Lisbon, Portugal
Change Makers
    Commissioned by the Dutch NGO RNW Media, “Change Makers” is an animation film about those young women and men who live in fragile or repressive s… Read More
    Commissioned by the Dutch NGO RNW Media, “Change Makers” is an animation film about those young women and men who live in fragile or repressive states, usually going through civil unrest and conflict. These young people often represent the majority of their country’s population, yet they’re ignored and denied crucial information and services. In a co-production between HomemBala and AIM Creative Studios, this film promotes the activism of RNW Media in powering online and offline platforms that help people speak freely and find the information they need to make informed choices. Working directly from Africa, the Middle East, India and China, RNW Media uses a great diversity of communication channels to spread ideas and stimulate social changes, linking communities and change makers, encouraging young people to form opinions and influence society. Read Less
