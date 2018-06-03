Discover
Alexis Marcou
New York, NY, USA
DERWENT PRECISION
Illustration
Drawing
Fine Arts
Published:
Featured In:
3/6/2018
Colored Pencils
Pencil
Colored Pencils
Pencil
Commissioned work by Derwent pencils. Designed 3 drawings for product packaging.
Published:
Alexis Marcou
Client: Derwent
Art Direction: Astri Sanders, Esther Williams High
Year: 2017
Thank You!
Alexis Marcou
New York, NY, USA
Graces Made by We Are
by:
Alexis Marcou
Illustration
196
1516
Aves
by:
Alexis Marcou
Illustration
2103
21030
Featured On:
10/19/2017
THE FACES
by:
Alexis Marcou
Art Direction
2933
63057
Featured On:
3/18/2017
PEPCITY SUPER BOWL
by:
Alexis Marcou
Digital Art
4211
60154
Featured On:
2/9/2017
DERWENT GRAPHIC
by:
Alexis Marcou
Drawing
3678
32328
Featured On:
10/28/2016
View Complete Profile
→
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
Commissioned work by Derwent pencils. Designed 3 drawings for product packaging.
Published:
Credits
Alexis Marcou
New York, NY, USA
Tags
Derwent
pencils
Colorpencils
sketch
buildings
architecture
louvre
big ben
Tools Used
Colored Pencils
Pencil
