Echigo Futon
Echigo Futon Co., Ltd. (former company name Ito Co., Ltd.), founded in Tainai, Niigata Prefecture in 1868 (the first year of Meiji period), is a company that develops business mainly on manufacturing and wholesale of bedding. Based on know-how and technical capabilities cultivated from foundation to present day, the company continues sincerely making high-quality products that enable customers' good sleeps.
Enhanced Inc., with Brilliant Color International, has been engaged in rebranding Echigo Futon since 2016.
New Symbol
The new symbol of Echigo Futon is composed of two triangles, which includes the following meanings.
A. Having pride in technology, traditions and trust from their customers that all employees have cultivated within themselves, the company was reborn. Therefore we visualized the elements that should be aimed and fostered by the company to become a strong brand.
B. Overlapping triangles represent the pillow and futon, which are the business of the company as a bedding manufacturer.
New Color
As the new corporate color, we chose the Japanese traditional color katsu-iro (勝色), meaning “victory color”.
Katsu-iro is an even deeper indigo than navy blue that originates its history back to the Heian period which was around the ninth century. During the Heian period, there were clothes dyed with indigo and navy called kachie (褐衣) often worn by people called toneri (舎人).
To give a glossy finish by having the indigo dyed deeply into the linen, kachie was made by expanding and beating the cloth on top of a board. This process and the way of dyeing are called katsu (搗つ) or kachi-zome (搗染め), which made the color eventually called kachi-iro (褐色). Then in the Kamakura period, the kanji character for katsu (搗つ) was replaced with katsu (勝つ) meaning "victory", and the color representing victory as an auspicious color became loved by a wide range of people including the samurai.We chose this katsu-iro as the auspicious color for the newly reborn Echigo Futon to represent its corporate victory. Indigo is a color that brings forth honesty and trust, and it is also a color that gives an image of calmness, rest, and sleep. It also has a psychological effect of promoting sleep. Having that said, it is the best color for the company dealing with bedding.
New Efforts
In order to acquire a new sales channel for potential customers, we also supported Echigo Futon develop products that had not been worked on until then. Acquiring new sales channels and developing new products aligned to their customer needs are the most important elements for the company to become a strong brand. They occupy a high ratio of what the new Echigo Futon brand must work on, as implied in the new symbol’s large triangle.
1. Collaboration with graphic artist "Kahori Maki" who handles many collaborations with domestic and foreign fashion brands and clothing designers and companies. Developed a colorful, delicate, and sophisticated series of graphic covering which the company had not done previously.
2. Developed product series using casual and fashionable denim fabric.
3. Developed a product series using organic cotton that is friendly not only to users but also to makers and the environment.
Client: Echigo Futon
Producer: Kayoko Tsuchiya (Brilliant Color International)
Creative art direction, Logo concept: Hiromi Maeo (enhanced Inc.)
Graphic design: Hiromi Maeo (enhanced Inc.), Koji Terao
Web design: Hirofumi Okayama
Movie director: Seiji Kitahara
Movie & photo: Yousuke Omori
Portfolio photo: Yoshitsugu Enomoto
Portfolio photo: Yoshitsugu Enomoto
Graphic art: Kahori Maki
2016~ Niigata, Japan
Thank You for Watching!!
Thank You!