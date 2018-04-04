As the new corporate color, we chose the Japanese traditional color katsu-iro (勝色) , meaning “victory color”.

Katsu-iro is an even deeper indigo than navy blue that originates its history back to the Heian period which was around the ninth century. During the Heian period, there were clothes dyed with indigo and navy called kachie (褐衣) often worn by people called toneri (舎人) .

To give a glossy finish by having the indigo dyed deeply into the linen, kachie was made by expanding and beating the cloth on top of a board. This process and the way of dyeing are called katsu (搗つ) or kachi-zome (搗染め) , which made the color eventually called kachi-iro (褐色) . Then in the Kamakura period, the kanji character for katsu (搗つ) was replaced with katsu (勝つ) meaning "victory", and the color representing victory as an auspicious color became loved by a wide range of people including the samurai.

katsu-iro

We chose thisas the auspicious color for the newly reborn Echigo Futon to represent its corporate victory. Indigo is a color that brings forth honesty and trust, and it is also a color that gives an image of calmness, rest, and sleep. It also has a psychological effect of promoting sleep. Having that said, it is the best color for the company dealing with bedding.