The Great New York Subway map • Moma 2018

About

Published by MoMA The Museum of Modern Art with the collaboration of The New York Transit Museum and distributed by ABRAMS Books : the book intro… Read More

Published by MoMA The Museum of Modern Art with the collaboration of The New York Transit Museum and distributed by ABRAMS Books : the book introduces young readers to the idea of graphic design as a way to solve problems, such as creating a map that can be understood by New Yorkers and out-of-towners alike. Emiliano Ponzi uses depictions of trains, subway stations, and the NYC skyline to tell the story of how the great graphic designer Massimo Vignelli created a new, easy-to-navigate subway map in 1972. http://amzn.to/2Hhc2jt Read Less

Published: