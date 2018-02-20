A Sadhu or holy man applies color on his forehead while getting ready during Maha Shivaratri festival inside Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. Thousands of sadhus from India and Nepal come to celebrate the festival of Maha Shivaratri by smoking marijuana, smearing their bodies with ash and offering prayers devoted to the Hindu Deity Lord Shiva.
A Sadhu displays his beards on the eve of the Maha Shivaratri festival inside Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal on Monday, February 12, 2018. Thousands of sadhus from India and Nepal come to celebrate the festival of Maha Shivaratri by smoking marijuana, smearing their bodies with ash and offering prayers devoted to the Hindu Deity Lord Shiva.
A Sadhu or holy man looks at a pocket mirror while getting ready during Maha Shivaratri festival inside Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. Thousands of sadhus from India and Nepal come to celebrate the festival of Maha Shivaratri by smoking marijuana, smearing their bodies with ash and offering prayers devoted to the Hindu Deity Lord Shiva.
A Sadhu whom is considered holy keeps himself warm in firewood on the eve of the Maha Shivaratri festival inside Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal on Monday, February 12, 2018. Thousands of sadhus from India and Nepal come to celebrate the festival of Maha Shivaratri by smoking marijuana, smearing their bodies with ash and offering prayers devoted to the Hindu Deity Lord Shiva.
A Sadhu or holy man smears ash on his face during Maha Shivaratri festival inside Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. Thousands of sadhus from India and Nepal come to celebrate the festival of Maha Shivaratri by smoking marijuana, smearing their bodies with ash and offering prayers devoted to the Hindu Deity Lord Shiva.
A Hindu Sadhu or holy man smokes marijuana placed in a chillum inside the Pashupatinath Temple premise in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday, March 6, 16. Holy men from India and Nepal come to celebrate the festival of Maha Shivaratri by smoking marijuana, smearing their bodies with ash, offering prayers devoted to the Hindu Deity, Lord Shiva.
A person dressed as Lord Hanuman looks on during Maha Shivaratri festival inside Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. Thousands of sadhus from India and Nepal come to celebrate the festival of Maha Shivaratri by smoking marijuana, smearing their bodies with ash and offering prayers devoted to the Hindu Deity Lord Shiva.
A Sadhu whom is considered holy smokes marijuana from a chillum on the eve of the Maha Shivaratri festival inside Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal on Monday, February 12, 2018. Thousands of sadhus from India and Nepal come to celebrate the festival of Maha Shivaratri by smoking marijuana, smearing their bodies with ash and offering prayers devoted to the Hindu Deity Lord Shiva.
A Sadhu or holy man exhales marijuana smoke from a chillum during Maha Shivaratri festival inside Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. Thousands of sadhus from India and Nepal come to celebrate the festival of Maha Shivaratri by smoking marijuana, smearing their bodies with ash and offering prayers devoted to the Hindu Deity Lord Shiva.
A Hindu Sadhu or holy man smokes marijuana placed in a chillum inside the Pashupatinath Temple premise in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday, March 6, 16. Holy men from India and Nepal come to celebrate the festival of Maha Shivaratri by smoking marijuana, smearing their bodies with ash, offering prayers devoted to the Hindu Deity, Lord Shiva.
A Sadhu whom is considered holy rests near his ashram on the eve of the Maha Shivaratri festival inside Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal on Monday, February 12, 2018. Thousands of sadhus from India and Nepal come to celebrate the festival of Maha Shivaratri by smoking marijuana, smearing their bodies with ash and offering prayers devoted to the Hindu Deity Lord Shiva.
