Threelogy
    Eventually Everything Connects – Threelogy is a small, casual coffeeshop establishment based in Surabaya located in the heart of the city at Jln.… Read More
    Eventually Everything Connects – Threelogy is a small, casual coffeeshop establishment based in Surabaya located in the heart of the city at Jln. Majapahit. It offers directly sourced coffee from the local farmer and simple homemade brunch throughout the day with affordable price. Threelogy consists of 3 rooms indoor, semi indoor, and outdoor, where people could sit cross legged casually. The 3 symbol inspired from the 3 steps of how they sourced their coffee, and also taken from the name Threelogy itself and we play with the graphics that inspired from the notion Eventually Everything Connects where a single cup of coffee could connect to everything, anything in the universe. Read Less
