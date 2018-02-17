Rubio & del Amo
Murcia, Spain
Socovos magazine 2017
    Editorial design for Socovos magazine with concept of postcard and stamp in the cover
A magazine and a stamp to share
the village with people who live outside. 

For this year, the Socovos Magazine was based on the idea of the postcard for the cover, like a retro souvenir. The images of these postcards are synthesized and colorful illustrations of emblematic places that are part of the collective imagination of its inhabitants. To round off the concept, the magazine was accompanied by personalized  stamps with other illustrations of the village with the same style and an invitation on the first page of the magazine to share the town with people who live outside.
