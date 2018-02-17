Socovos magazine 2017

A magazine and a stamp to share

For this year, the Socovos Magazine was based on the idea of the postcard for the cover, like a retro souvenir. The images of these postcards are synthesized and colorful illustrations of emblematic places that are part of the collective imagination of its inhabitants. To round off the concept, the magazine was accompanied by personalized stamps with other illustrations of the village with the same style and an invitation on the first page of the magazine to share the town with people who live outside.