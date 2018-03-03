Amor de Verano is a project in collaboration
with the Centro Cultural Recoleta
The assignment was to play with the mood of summer and give a new look to the building. The concept behind this was to show a diverse picture of love from a porteño view. We tried to create a fun experience to invite people explore this amazing place on the heart of Buenos Aires. I was asked to design a mural for the facade and an exhibition on one of the rooms with the same idea. The team behind el Recoleta later produced t-shirts, pins, posters, stickers,cushions and even lounge chairs!
If you have the good luck to be in Buenos Aires you are gonna find a colonial patio with lounge chairs to hangout with friends, a playroom to read and chill, a small shop with a lot of fun stuff.
Salon de los Abrazos
A hug is a gesture that everyone knows,
No matter the age, ethnicity or where we come from, it’s an action that unites us all.
It’s almost impossible to see two people hugging and not feel empathetic. A hug is something we give when we feel a lot of love for somebody or when we feel that somebody else needs love.
Nobody gives free hugs, they are costless but nevertheless we acknowledge and cherish their huge value.
A moment becomes memory a lot easier with one. There are long emotional hugs, others small and ephemeral. All of them come from the same place. Each and everyone of us treasure them how we better see fit.
This collaboration with El Recoleta starts right at the door. The mural that covers the facade of the building is the first of several drawings that I did for this occasion. If you cross the patio and arrive at ¨Sala 6¨ the rest of the hugs are going to be waiting for you. With this room I tried to create a different experience than with the mural. This is a space that surrounds you-and embraces you. The scale of the paintings and the room make an immersive experience for the visitors.
Credits
Subsecretaría de Políticas Culturales y Nuevas Audiencias
Luciana Blasco y Luis Gimelli
Coordinación de producción de artes visuales
Verónica Otero
Coordinación de Comunicación
Sabrina Alcalde
Art by
Sebastian Curi
Production Lead
Pablo Derka
Production
Federico Scollo, Lucía Sidelnik, Matías Malizia,
Leonel Bajo Moreno, Martina Trachtenberg y Lucía Reynoso
Special thanks to Ariel Chiesa for guide me in the whole process and to Cecilia Armand Ugon for the beautiful photos.
