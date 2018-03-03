Salon de los Abrazos





A hug is a gesture that everyone knows,

No matter the age, ethnicity or where we come from, it’s an action that unites us all.





It’s almost impossible to see two people hugging and not feel empathetic. A hug is something we give when we feel a lot of love for somebody or when we feel that somebody else needs love.

Nobody gives free hugs, they are costless but nevertheless we acknowledge and cherish their huge value.





A moment becomes memory a lot easier with one. There are long emotional hugs, others small and ephemeral. All of them come from the same place. Each and everyone of us treasure them how we better see fit.





This collaboration with El Recoleta starts right at the door. The mural that covers the facade of the building is the first of several drawings that I did for this occasion. If you cross the patio and arrive at ¨Sala 6¨ the rest of the hugs are going to be waiting for you. With this room I tried to create a different experience than with the mural. This is a space that surrounds you-and embraces you. The scale of the paintings and the room make an immersive experience for the visitors.