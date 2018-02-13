All portraits within this project were made under impression of different events. Usually, this is not
a portrait of a certain person, but a reflection of a certain look or role. I don’t make portraits of those who are not interesting for me personally. When drawing any hero I do this for myself first of all,
I have to be interested in this person, otherwise there’s no any sense.
