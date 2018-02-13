Viktor Miller-Gausa
Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
17-18
4115
684
29
    All portraits within this project were made under impression of different events. Usually, this is not a portrait of a certain person, but a reflection of a certain look or role. I don't make portraits of those who are not interesting for me personally. When drawing any hero I do this for myself first of all, I have to be interested in this person, otherwise there's no any sense. Thank you for your attention. Welcome to my instagram where u can find the illustrations you haven't seen before.
Olympia
All portraits within this project were made under impression of different events. Usually, this is not 
a portrait of a certain person, but a reflection of a certain look or role. I don’t make portraits of those who are not interesting for me personally. When drawing any hero I do this for myself first of all, 
I have to be interested in this person, otherwise there’s no any sense. 
Thank you for your attention. 
Welcome to my instagram where u can find the illustrations you haven’t seen before.
Cate Blanchett
Jessica Lange
Kate Winslet
Sasha Pivovarova
Natalia Vodianova
Tom Hardy
Kristen Jaymes Stewart
Mulan Bae
Natalie Portman
Frances McDormand
Alberta Ushakova
Sophia Lillis
Finn Wolfhard
Millie Bobby Brown
Alexander Druz
Ralph Nathaniel Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes
Katherine Mathilda «Tilda» Swinton
Thank You!
