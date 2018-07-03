Multiple Owners
Brandon Archibald Odessa, Ukraine
Anna Alexandrova Odessa, Ukraine
Boris Alexandrov Odessa, Ukraine
Pose Radu Bucharest, Romania
mOre
    In a strict sense, mOre is a hub in Kiev, Ukraine. It hosts events, workshops, and studios. Generally speaking, mOre is beyond all classic format… Read More
    In a strict sense, mOre is a hub in Kiev, Ukraine. It hosts events, workshops, and studios. Generally speaking, mOre is beyond all classic formats. This is the place where great ideas are born, new meanings are formed, modern and timely cultural projects are created. A place where the power of creative group thinking reaches its peak and the quantity goes into quality. The key thing about mOre is that it will host great debates, with well-formed ideas about business, innovations, social and cultural changes. Read Less
mOre space


Client 
In a strict sense, mOre is a hub in Kiev, Ukraine. It hosts events, workshops, and studios. Generally speaking, mOre is beyond all classic formats. This is the place where great ideas are born, new meanings are formed, modern and timely cultural projects are created. A place where the power of creative group thinking reaches its peak and the quantity goes into quality. The key thing about mOre is that it will host great debates, with well-formed ideas about business, innovations, social and cultural changes.

Challenge 
By this synopsis, we were asked to create meaningful branding. Our goal was to start conversations and make people curious about this space. Our approach was to make people view mOre as a birth point for ideas, movements, and cultural trends.

Concept 
To transmit the main idea and purpose of mOre hub, we used the circle icon, because of its deep meanings and philosophy. The circle is one of man’s first symbols. It is inclusive. It invites people to come together and be united. It is accepting and protective. It sparks creativity and enlightens people. That's why, the "O" from mOre is treated graphically to suggest the main theme of any event, thus becoming flexible and vibrant. The branding is left with open-ending to always be relevant to the actual debates, ideas, trends, politics, innovations etc. It will continuously generate different visuals to replace the O icon, depending on the context. The brand we created is described as constantly evolving.


This image transmits the philosophy behind mOre. It is a pop culture and art history inspired sculpture. This piece is composed of two very different materials. It is the Nike statue in a fragile pale white material reconstructed with powerful modern electric blue limbs and head. mOre is about adding ideas, provoking curiosity, and rethinking of the whole innovative process.

mOre is about the people who come. It is about ideas, thoughts, moods, creativity and various tones. It is always changing. That’s why we let the known artists work on the walls in this area. It can change every 6 months. This area can be painted on a specific theme. This way we always have something interesting to show what we do and who we are.

The reception area is important, as it is the first thing guests see when entering the space. It needs to be one important ambassador for our brand. We suggested a reception counter design, that is respectful of the whole concept and shows counter composed of different layers of glass. It will reveal the 3D logo with brain synapse in its composure.
We made a meeting point to mark the entrance to the mOre space. It is a concrete sphere, about 3 meters diameter. It marks the place from across all angles and it stands out from any street point. It will be painted from time to time by renowned artists. It will always be something entertaining to see. This will be a memorable installation for everyone who comes across it.

We used stickers that contain fields of discussions hosted in the mOre space. The stickers are then placed on objects that are used for creative tasks. We feel that mOre engages in work process, idea findings, creativity, trends and so on. That is why we brand any instrument that will guide to the realms of creativity with mOre stickers. 

Address
Velyka Vasylkivska str. 100, Kiev, Ukraine


Project team

Creative direction – Boris AlexandrovAnna Alexandrova
Art direction – Radu Pose
Graphic design – Alexandra Gerasymenko
Copywriting – Dimitry Panasiuk 
3d Artist – Alexander Gusarev


Please note: All content we used is only for showcasing our work and of non-commercial use. 


Press release & high-resolution photos

Thank You!
