GNU — Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria

Branding

Redesign for the new graphic identity of the Galleria Nazionale dell’Umbria (National Gallery of Umbria) in Perugia, Italy.

The logo itself represents the visual combination of the letters composing the acronym “GNU” and it creates an institutional symbol visually close to an heraldry shape. The communication project includes the design of the whole corporate identity, the website interfaces and the audioguide interactive application.





The strong institutional identity intends to underline the formal role of the museum among the Italian and International National Galleries, but it allows at the same time a flexible use of the logo as a symbol or a frame for the graphic declination.





The website gives the possibility to approach the historical heritage of the museum from digital devices using their interactive potential. The purpose is trying to give the visitor as much details as possible about the works of art – like restoration steps – which would be impossible to obtain in any other way.



