Archief 2017

Exploring new clothing lines & lookbooks to play around with new colour combinations and having fun in general. Based on the new Nike Woman line.
A new premium cricket publication providing a real insight into the culture of cricket. Bringing to life untold stories, heroes, and characters behind the products, the grounds, and games. I had the pleasure to create the first cover illustration with Joe Root to launch this beautiful new initiative by Pro-Direct.
The contemporary sound of urban pop for the streaming generation. Style, edge and attitude. For this unique list, Sauce music invited me to create the Cover artwork along with an interview about my work.
Everyone knows I am training for my first marathon, November is a perfect time to start running! So when FormFiftyFive invited me to create this monthly cover, I couldn’t resist sharing my inspiration at the moment with the full crowd!
When one of your favourite creatives ask you to do a collaboration — you say Yes! Such a pleasure to get to know @vasjenkatro ! For his daily poster challenge @baugasm we collaborated on a portrait with Kanye just to have fun and be creative. Later on, we did a Live session on Instagram to explain the progress and do a Q&A. Once the digital work was completed I played with some markers & spraypaint to add another layer of magic sauce.
Pro-Direct Sports Bible presents the best sport and fashion products from the biggest brands including Nike, Adidas, Puma, Mizuno and many more. Use our interactive app to access exclusive content such as videos, images, product 360's and more. I had the honour to create the 2017 Cover with Usain Bolt.
Every year Monkey shot agency celebrates "the year of the monkey". An event to celebrate a new year, invite creatives over for a talk and exhibit new work. After my talk, we gave away this funny illustration off Zip the famous monkey.
I had the honour to create new visuals for Swedish pole vault athlete Angelica in collaboration with Nike. I met her years ago at the European championships, where my little brother participated as well. Been following her for a while now, so imagine my reaction when this request popped in!
In May 2016, Wenner Media announced plans to create a separate online publication dedicated to the coverage of video games and their culture. Gus Wenner, Jann Wenner's son, stated that "gaming is today what rock 'n' roll was when Rolling Stone was founded". Glixel was originally hosted on Rolling Stone's website and transitioned to its own domain by October 2016. Stories from Glixel are included on the Rolling Stone website, while writers for Rolling Stone were also able to contribute to Glixel.
For over a year I had the honour to Direct & Create all featured stories on the Glixel & RollingStone website & Newsletter.
Birthday present for this amazing volleyball athlete.
More portraits commisioned by Deadline Hollywood for the EMMY's. Always a pleasure collaborating with Deadline for such cool events!