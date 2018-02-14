Archief 2017

— Baugasm

When one of your favourite creatives ask you to do a collaboration — you say Yes! Such a pleasure to get to know @vasjenkatro ! For his daily poster challenge @baugasm we collaborated on a portrait with Kanye just to have fun and be creative. Later on, we did a Live session on Instagram to explain the progress and do a Q&A. Once the digital work was completed I played with some markers & spraypaint to add another layer of magic sauce.