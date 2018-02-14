Multiple Owners
Diego Leyva Mexico City, Mexico
Ana Georgina Mexico City, Mexico
TMTM
3165
414
18
    Adobe Photoshop

    Adobe Illustrator

    Adobe Lightroom

    The redesign of the identity was made to preserve the history and brand values that ignited the project more than 50 years ago. By giving the brand a timeless and sophisticated approach we empowered TMTM to go further in their statement. A clean monogram mixed with a sans serif font created a new visual language braking the barriers of the boarders. A new identity emerged.  Read Less
María Teresa Méndez


The task 
To redesign the identity of a fine woodwork company that was founded in 1962. 

The challenge
The new design had to preserve the values and history of the company. With more than half a century mastering the art of carpentry, TMTM trusted Latente to reinterpret their global vision which can be summarized in 4 dimensions: experience, inspiration, space, and creation. Every piece designed by them has the purpose of perpetuating family essence for generations to come and this had to be translated into its visual communication. 

The Solution 
With solid, simple and elegant elements - such as the monogram and our sans serif font selection, we gave the brand a timeless and sophisticated approach while our wide material palette empowered TMTM to go further in their global and adaptable statement. ​​​​​​​A new identity emerged.
Graphic Design: Diego Leyva
Art Direction: Diego Leyva & Liza Aguilar
Photography: AGBA

Thank You!
