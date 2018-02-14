



María Teresa Méndez









The task

To redesign the identity of a fine woodwork company that was founded in 1962.





The challenge

The new design had to preserve the values and history of the company. With more than half a century mastering the art of carpentry, TMTM trusted Latente to reinterpret their global vision which can be summarized in 4 dimensions: experience, inspiration, space, and creation. Every piece designed by them has the purpose of perpetuating family essence for generations to come and this had to be translated into its visual communication.







The Solution