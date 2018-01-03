Get Mesmerized

Endless cooking loop journey
The Hungarian cooking school, Gastropolis wanted to improve its online presence, thus attracting more people to its cooking courses. White Rabbit Budapest in association with Benze turned their website into a mesmerizing experience.
FOR THE LIVE VERSION CLICK HERE
Copywriter: Levente Kovacs I Art Director: Benze (Bence Farkasinszki) I Illustrator: Benze (Bence Farkasinszki)
Typographer: Robert Hartley I Client Service Director: Levente Balint I Creative: Jim Seath I Account Director: Beata Stumpf
Executive Creative Director: Istvan Bracsok, Levente Kovacs I Digital Creative Director: Andre Felix
Javascript Programmer: Nikolaus Baumgarten I Head of Digital: Daniel Nagy
Music Composer: DJ Titus I Sound Engineer: DJ Titus
Cooking is a complex sensory-spiritual experience. Working with various ingredients, being exposed to smells and tastes, taking part in the act of creation – it puts everyone into a different state of mind.
Gastopolis’ new website takes the visitor on an infinite culinay loop journey, inside the mind-blowing dimensions of five different cuisines: Hungarian, Japanese, Indian, Italian and French.
The endless loop of this culinary journey required 53 individually drawn vector files.
The music of the website was created by DJ Titus, one of the most famous DJ’s in Hungary; all the sounds were recorded at the cooking school, and only the sounds generated by the actual kitchen equipment were sampled.