Get Mesmerized
    A HUNGARIAN COOKING SCHOOL TAKES YOU ON AN ENDLESS COOKING LOOP JOURNEY The Hungarian cooking school, Gastropolis wanted to improve its online … Read More
    A HUNGARIAN COOKING SCHOOL TAKES YOU ON AN ENDLESS COOKING LOOP JOURNEY The Hungarian cooking school, Gastropolis wanted to improve its online presence, thus attracting more people to its cooking courses. White Rabbit Budapest in association with Benze turned their website into a mesmerizing experience noone has seen before – and every hypnotizer would envy. Cooking is a complex sensory-spiritual experience. Working with various ingredients, being exposed to smells and tastes, taking part in the act of creation – it puts everyone into a different state of mind. Gastopolis’ new website takes the visitor on an infinite culinay loop journey, inside the mind-blowing dimensions of five different cuisines: Hungarian, Japanese, Indian, Italian and French. The endless loop of this culinary journey required 53 individually drawn vector files. It took more than 600 hours to create (including conceptualizing, scripting, designing, drawing, colouring, rendering, building the technical background). The psychedelic music of the website was created by DJ Titus, one of the most famous DJ’s in Hungary; all the sounds were recorded at the cooking school, and only the sounds generated by the actual kitchen equipment were sampled. Read Less
Endless cooking loop journey

The Hungarian cooking school, Gastropolis wanted to improve its online presence, thus attracting more people to its cooking courses. White Rabbit Budapest in association with Benze turned their website into a mesmerizing experience.

FOR THE LIVE VERSION CLICK HERE



Advertiser: Gastopolis Cooking School  I Brand: Gastropolis I Creative Agency: White Rabbit Budapest
Copywriter: Levente Kovacs I Art Director: Benze (Bence Farkasinszki) I Illustrator: Benze (Bence Farkasinszki)
Typographer: Robert Hartley I Client Service Director: Levente Balint I Creative: Jim Seath I Account Director: Beata Stumpf
Executive Creative Director: Istvan Bracsok, Levente Kovacs I Digital Creative Director: Andre Felix
Javascript Programmer: Nikolaus Baumgarten I Head of Digital: Daniel Nagy
Music Composer: DJ Titus I Sound Engineer: DJ Titus





Cooking is a complex sensory-spiritual experience. Working with various ingredients, being exposed to smells and tastes, taking part in the act of creation – it puts everyone into a different state of mind.





Gastopolis’ new website takes the visitor on an infinite culinay loop journey, inside the mind-blowing dimensions of five different cuisines: Hungarian, Japanese, Indian, Italian and French.





The endless loop of this culinary journey required 53 individually drawn vector files.





It took more than 600 hours to create (including conceptualizing, scripting, designing, drawing, colouring, rendering, building the technical background).




The music of the website was created by DJ Titus, one of the most famous DJ’s in Hungary; all the sounds were recorded at the cooking school, and only the sounds generated by the actual kitchen equipment were sampled.




