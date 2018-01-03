Get Mesmerized

About

A HUNGARIAN COOKING SCHOOL TAKES YOU ON AN ENDLESS COOKING LOOP JOURNEY The Hungarian cooking school, Gastropolis wanted to improve its online presence, thus attracting more people to its cooking courses. White Rabbit Budapest in association with Benze turned their website into a mesmerizing experience noone has seen before – and every hypnotizer would envy. Cooking is a complex sensory-spiritual experience. Working with various ingredients, being exposed to smells and tastes, taking part in the act of creation – it puts everyone into a different state of mind. Gastopolis’ new website takes the visitor on an infinite culinay loop journey, inside the mind-blowing dimensions of five different cuisines: Hungarian, Japanese, Indian, Italian and French. The endless loop of this culinary journey required 53 individually drawn vector files. It took more than 600 hours to create (including conceptualizing, scripting, designing, drawing, colouring, rendering, building the technical background). The psychedelic music of the website was created by DJ Titus, one of the most famous DJ’s in Hungary; all the sounds were recorded at the cooking school, and only the sounds generated by the actual kitchen equipment were sampled. Read Less

