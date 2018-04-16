Øystein Sture Aspelund
Trondheim, Norway
HIBERNATION IV
    The ongoing series HIBERNATION is investigating subconsciousness, and the sometimes grey boundary between truth and fiction. It is a personal pro… Read More
    The ongoing series HIBERNATION is investigating subconsciousness, and the sometimes grey boundary between truth and fiction. It is a personal project, using man and his relationship to the landscape as an investigative tool. Based upon real places and events, this series intends to catch moments when our daily reality and our subconscious world sometimes strike each other.  No CGI. Minor retouch. Read Less
The ongoing series HIBERNATION is investigating subconsciousness, and the sometimes grey boundary between truth and fiction. It is a personal project, using man and his relationship to the landscape as an investigative tool. Based upon real places and events, this series intends to catch moments when our daily reality and our subconscious world sometimes strike each other. 

HIBERNATE 
#01

HIBERNATE 
#02

HIBERNATE 
#03

HIBERNATE 
#04
HIBERNATE 
#05
HIBERNATE 
#06
 
HIBERNATE 
#07
HIBERNATE 
#08
HIBERNATE 
#09
HIBERNATE 
#10
HIBERNATE 
#11
HIBERNATE 
#12
HIBERNATE 
#13
HIBERNATE 
#14
HIBERNATE 
#15
HIBERNATE 
#16
HIBERNATE 
#17
HIBERNATE 
#18
HIBERNATE 
#19
HIBERNATE 
#20
HIBERNATE 
#21
HIBERNATE 
#22
HIBERNATE 
#23
