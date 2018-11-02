Discover
Patryk Hardziej
Gdynia, Poland
Various illustrations 2017 / 2018
Illustration
Graphic Design
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
2/11/2018
Patryk Hardziej
Gdynia, Poland
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
2/11/2018
Various illustrations by Patryk Hardziej
Published:
Hugs no Drugs
portrait of Mario Vargas Llosa
Space Fest 2017
Work-Life Balance
The Robot
WWW
––
FACEBOOK
––
INSTAGRAM
––
ETSY
Thank You!
Patryk Hardziej
Gdynia, Poland
Polish Exhibition of Graphic Marks
Multiple Owners
by:
Patryk Hardziej
by:
Rene Wawrzkiewicz
Graphic Design
2105
27269
9/4/2017
20th Cult Film Festival
by:
Patryk Hardziej
Branding
2557
23887
8/17/2017
Album Covers 2016 / 2017
by:
Patryk Hardziej
Branding
1161
10007
9/29/2017
Various illustrations 2016 / 2017
by:
Patryk Hardziej
Illustration
4592
60831
2/14/2017
Various Illustrations 2015
by:
Patryk Hardziej
Art Direction
4813
41070
1/28/2016
Various illustrations by Patryk Hardziej
Patryk Hardziej
Gdynia, Poland
Drawing
portrait
Space
beerlabel
colour
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
