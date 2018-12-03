Hitchhikers

Seeds in the form of thorns and burs are familiar features of the tall grass or underbrush of South African landscapes. Some bare hooks and barbs designed to latch onto the fur or fleece of passing animals, while others grow sharp spikes intended to pierce hooves and feet. This allows them to spread to new areas, even crossing to other continents, earning them the collective name 'hitchhiker plants'. Macro photography reveals the often unnoticed details of these intricate seeds.



