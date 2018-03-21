Multiple Owners
Caravane Studio Montreal, Quebec, Canada
L'Éloi Productions Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Camille Boyer Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Jean-Constant Guigue Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Nik Mirus Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Francis Dakin-Côté Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Club Palace - Short Film
1870
236
15
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
    Club Palace is more than a place or a destination; it’s an all-encompassing experience that takes the viewer on a dreamlike journey through numer… Read More
    Club Palace is more than a place or a destination; it’s an all-encompassing experience that takes the viewer on a dreamlike journey through numerous dimensions. A journey to surreal spaces where light, sound and gravity play tricks with our senses. Moving from small confined spaces to an imaginary open world, Club Palace is all about exploration, curiosity and embracing the unknown. Read Less
    Published:
       
    
   
   
  
  


A film by
Caravane, Camille Boyer, Nik Mirus

Production
L’Éloi (Éloi Beauchamp, Sébastien Hotte)


Directors
Caravane (L'Éloi)

Art director
Camille Boyer (l’Éloi)

Director of photography
Nik Mirus (l’Éloi)

Music Composer
Loïc Ouaret


Key grip
Pierre-Luc Bouchard

Electro
Amélie Douville, Jean-Martin Landry, Cédric Dupuis

Camera assistant
Gérardo Alcaine

Swing
Alexis Belhumeur

Assistant art director
Bastien Collard

Texture artist
Marc O’brien

Stop motion animation
Caravane, Rodrigo Sergio Eguren Raez, Bastien Collard, Camille Boyer

Post-production
Caravane

Film title design
Olivier Charland

Making of
Gérardo Alcaine, Marine Créquer

Special thanks to art department 
Rodrigo Sergio Eguren Raez, Ashley Olivieri, Marie Ebiner, Camille Bégin, Florine Pellachin, Guillaume Riopel, Vincent Malo, Marianne Stratis, Catherine Lévesque





