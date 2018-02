Muay Thai Boxers





It is interesting when sport become something different like dance. The Wai Khru / Ram Muay is the dance ritual before a fight. What I like when shooting sport is looking for new and unexpected positions. I try to forget that it is sport and try to see it just like a body in motion in space.





Thanks to the Boxers From Anderson Martial Arts in New-York :

Alex Chang, Chris Lukusa and Shawn Ellis.